Bartlett says tourism's return to be guided by task force

A Tourism Recovery Task Force is guiding the repoening of sector, according to Ed Bartlett.

The task force, which is a public-private sector collaboration consisting of key stakeholders from the tourism sector, the tourism ministry and its agencies will be supported by two working teams — one for general tourism and another for cruise tourism — as well as the secretariat.

“The task force has been tasked to: bring about a realistic view of the sector's baseline, or starting position; develop scenarios for multiple versions of the future; establish the strategic posture for the sector, as well as a broad direction of the journey back to growth; establish actions and strategic imperatives that will be reflected across various scenarios; and establish trigger points to tackle action, which includes a planned vision in a world that is learning to evolve rapidly,” Bartlett, the tourism minister, said in an address to tourism representatives from 90 countries during a webinar aired live from the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre at The University of the West Indies, Mona.

He said the ministry has also been working to develop standards that will help to boost destination security in a time when international tourists are paying closer attention to their health and safety when planning their itineraries.

“We have recognised that destinations responding to these needs are also likely to attract greater shares of the dwindling international tourist market during this period, and ultimately will recover faster,” he said.

The tourism minister said that before the tourism sector was reopened in June the ministry unveiled the Tourism Industry Post COVID-19 Protocols, which were developed to ensure the safety of workers in the industry as well as to build confidence among travellers that the country is adapting to “the new normal” of additional health and hygiene practices.

The protocols, which are contained in an 88-page document, covers all segments of the industry including airports, cruise ports; accommodations, attractions; tourism transportation operators; craft traders, water sports operators; general security and public safety; and mega events.

The COVID-19 Ministry of Tourism Health and Safety Protocols have been endorsed by the World Travel and Tourism Council. The protocols have also been globally recognised as providing leadership in tourism COVID-19 management arrangements and, when fully adhered to, will make Jamaica among the most COVID-19-resilient destinations in the world, Bartlett said.

The minister pointed out that, despite the daunting challenges, if there is one thing Jamaica knows about international tourism, it is that it is one of the most resilient segments of the global economy.

“While the impact of the pandemic will likely carry into 2021, most global destinations have been finding ways to adapt and have developed recovery plans to manage the reopening of their tourism industries,” he noted.

He said, however, that the pace of recovery continues to vary from country to country.

“Fortunately, we are now in a position to identify some of the success factors for reasonably paced recovery of the tourism sector based on the experiences of specific countries. Critically, effective leadership with the industry has been central to making tactical adjustments to business operations in the short term, to ensure adaptability during the crisis and survival beyond.

“Obviously, there has been a need for consistent coordination and cooperation, not just between the public and private sectors, but within each of these to ensure that all affected stakeholders have access to timely and accurate information to allow for efficient and optimal decision-making,” he said.

Bartlett said that in Jamaica agencies recognised, from very early, that the pace of recovery hinged on how well the country is able to forge meaningful partnerships to contain the spread of the pandemic. From the onset, he said, Jamaica has been actively engaging all stakeholders and partners including travel agencies, cruise lines, hoteliers, and booking agencies.

“Our main concern has always been the survival of tourism enterprises and the well-being of displaced workers in the sector. These two goals are crucial to recovery as tourism enterprises and workers constitute the backbone of the sector. Our approach to ensuring that the sector stays afloat during this period has emphasised fiscal stimulus to save jobs, sustain self-employment, and to support companies' liquidity and operations,” he said.

The tourism minister said, too, that Jamaica has provided the most comprehensive fiscal stimulus in its history to support businesses and workers with benefits – including cash grants to workers, extending business grants and moratoriums on licences and loans.

He said that the Government also partnered with financial institutions to relax loan repayment terms and to improve access to credit for struggling businesses. The ministry has also helped to identify alternative supply chains and markets for micro, small and medium-size tourism enterprises, especially those in the agricultural sector.

Planning and strategising are also crucial success factors of recovery due to the complexity and ubiquity of the disruptions caused by the pandemic as well as the increased need to achieve tight control of response measures and their outcomes, Bartlett said.

He added that a haphazard and laissez-faire approach would not ensure timely recovery.

The recovery process, therefore, has to be carefully managed. Bartlett said that Jamaica has already established a COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force that will assume responsibility for charting the country's strategies for the gradual resumption of business activities.

The minister also referred to a five-point plan for the recovery of the tourism sector in Jamaica, which, he said, has also been unveiled. It includes developing robust health and safety protocols, increased training for all segments of the tourism sector, building safety and security infrastructure, and acquiring personal protective equipment and hygiene tools.