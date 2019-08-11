Bartlett sees social, economic benefits from tourism pension scheme

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett says he is already getting calls from other countries in the region with tourism oriented economies, including Colombia, about the landmark Tourism Workers Pension Act 2019, set to start next January.

“This is why I say it is a landmark social legislation. It doesn't exist anywhere else in the world. Jamaica is making a breakthrough: we are creating an innovation that the whole world is looking at. I have already been getting calls from other places, asking us to send the model to them,” he effused, as he explained the legislative path of the new Act which is awaiting the signature of the governor general, to be followed by its gazetting and eventual implementation, with regulations currently being developed with the support of retired actuary, Daisy Coke.

“It has never been tried anywhere else, and they are watching to see how it progresses. this is the first time that anybody is attempting to create a social safety net for the workers of the tourism industry,” he added.

The idea of a pension scheme for tourism/hospitality workers has been the aspiration of successive Jamaican governments and ministers of tourism. However, there were always a number of hurdles to contend with, including the fact that it had always been seen as seasonal employment given Jamaica's reliance on visitors from the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, who bask in Jamaica's perennial sunshine mainly during their cold winter seasons.

As far as Bartlett is concerned, however, the new pension scheme is significant because, while most pension schemes focus on areas that are homogenous — like a particular business teaming with a particular financial institution with a particular insurance strategy — the tourism workers' pension scheme is multi-sectoral.

“It speaks to the moving parts that impact tourism and make it happen. So, the capacity of this one is huge, and the potential for involving the large number of workers in the industry is also very, very huge. We also find that the potential for generating domestic savings of a significant proportion is evident here, because if 350,000 workers who are involved overall, directly or indirectly with tourism were to become members of the pension scheme immediately, we could end up with well over a trillion dollars to start with,” he noted.

Bartlett was referring to the fact that in tandem with the approval for the introduction of the new tourism pension scheme there are amendments to the Pensions (Superannuation Funds and Retirement Schemes) (Investment Amendment) Regulations, which are set to broaden the range of permissible assets in which pension plans can invest in, and to strengthen the legislative framework with respect to safeguarding the assets of those pension plans.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke believes that as the country moves into a new regime that is underpinned and anchored by macroeconomic stability, with the government's appetite for debt reduced, and with pension funds having the money they need to invest, it has become necessary to broaden the range of assets that the funds can invest in.

So, Bartlett said that with the potential for the huge labour force of some 350,000 workers in the tourism industry participating in the new industry-wide scheme, it could end up adding another $8-9 trillion to the pension funds available for investment over the first 10 years of the scheme.

“These are very conservative estimates, and the funds will be available at interests rates of between three and four per cent over the period. So we are saying that, for Jamaica, this is potentially a huge pool of affordable capital that will be available for investing in various areas,” he said.

“So the impact of it is going to enure to the benefit of growth in the economy, as there is going to be an ability to convert savings into investments which, from all indications, represents the ultimate way in which we can create growth,” Bartlett explained.

He said that the tourism pension plan should not be seen only as a huge social legislative arrangement, but also as a huge financial tool that can provide the capital to enable investments in various areas of the economy.

He said that with extension of the areas of involvement in investments being taken very seriously by the Government, it would also help retain the prudential angles that the Government is trying to preserve.

“So the protection will always be there. We are going to be very careful about ensuring that the investment portfolio that is engaged is not risky,” he promised.

He said that he will be appointing the board of trustees as soon as the regulations are prepared, and he expects that they will be ready by the time Parliament is scheduled to resume, which is during the first week in September.

“So there is a solid three-month window during which we would have completed the regulations and have them approved, and I will appoint the trustees at that time then get the structural system in place so that we can start registering the members of the pension scheme in January, 2020,” he concluded.