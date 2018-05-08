Bartlett to address tourism workers' issues in Parliament today

THE annual sectoral debate will resume today with the main speaker, Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett, expected to update the House of Representatives on projects to assist tourism sector workers find affordable housing, and the implementation of their pension scheme by next month.

Figures produced by the ministry show that 85 per cent of tourism workers do not own a home.

They also show that, while 94 per cent of them contribute to the National Housing Trust, 88 per cent of them have never received a benefit. The workers have also indicated that they are not in a position to afford a home valued at more than $2.5 million based on current wage scales.

However, the minister has been having discussions on several solutions, including developing lands identified for housing tourism workers and providing basic infrastructure for informal settlements in which a number of them currently reside.

The ministry is currently discussing a project involving the Tourism Enhancement Fund and the Housing Agency of Jamaica, which is expected to pump approximately $1 billion into implementing the project over the next five years.

Bartlett is also expected to update the House of Representatives on the delayed pension plan for these workers.

The ministry has been fast-tracking the project to ensure that by next month a proper pension plan would have been implemented that will guarantee each worker gets a pension of at least $200,000.

The pension plan for the tourism workers was first revealed by Bartlett during last year's sectoral debate. However, it has been delayed by several challenges, including the setback which arose following a decision that the Financial Services Commission would have oversight of the pension scheme.

But, while these changes are being made, the draft legislation has been forwarded to the chief parliamentary counsel for drafting so as to fast-track the process for implementation.

Other speakers scheduled in the sectoral debate today are: minister of state in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information Floyd Green; and Opposition spokesman on industry, investment and competitiveness Peter Bunting.

The debate was opened last week in the House by Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw, and involves ministers and Opposition spokespersons addressing portfolio issues.

— Balford Henry