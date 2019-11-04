Be aware but not scared of African Swine Flu, says JPFA president

Scientists have recently said that they believe that a quarter of the world's pigs are expected to die from African swine fever.

However, president of the Jamaica Pig Farmers Association (JPFA) Annabel Williams is urging local pig farmers to be aware but not scared.

“We are being proactive in trying to ensure that ports of entry are kept as clean and as safe as possible. If it comes in, it will detonate us. It is a horrible, horrible virus,” she said.

At a press briefing in Sydney, Austrailia last Thursday, the World Organization for Animal Health's President Mark Schipp said the disease may lead to possible food shortages and high pork prices, and may also cause shortfalls in the many products made from pigs, such as the blood-thinner heparin that is used in people.

Heparin is mostly sourced from China, which has been badly hit. China has half the world's pigs and so there are concerns that this will threaten the global supply of heparin.

“I don't think the species will be lost, but it's the biggest threat to the commercial raising of pigs we've ever seen,” he said.

African swine fever, fatal to hogs but no threat to humans, has wiped out pig herds in many Asian countries. Chinese authorities have destroyed about 1.2 million pigs in an effort to contain the disease there since August 2018.

The price of pork has nearly doubled from a year ago in China, which produces and consumes two-thirds of the world's pork. And, China's efforts to buy pork abroad as well as smaller outbreaks in other countries are pushing up global prices.

“There are some shortages in some countries, and there's been some substitutions using other sources of protein which is driving up the prices of other proteins,” Schipp said.

African swine fever originated in South Africa and appeared in Europe in the 1960s. A recent reappearance in western Europe came from wild pigs transferred into Belgian forests for hunting purposes.

Its capacity to spread rapidly is shown by its spread from China in the past year. Mongolia, the Korean Peninsula, Southeast Asia and East Timor have had outbreaks as well.

Schipp has also said that the spread reflects the global movement of pork and of people, and also the effect of tariffs and trade barriers, which sends those obtaining pork to seek out riskier sources.

He also stated that quality control was difficult for products such as skins for sausages, salamis and similar foods.

“Those casing products move through multiple countries. They're cleaned in one, graded in another, sorted in another, partially treated in another, and finally treated in a fourth or fifth country. They are very hard to trace through so many countries,” he said, while stating that the outbreaks would also change the way pigs are raised.

“Previously in China there were a lot of backyard piggeries. They see this as an opportunity to take a big step forward and move to large-scale commercial piggeries. The challenge will be to other countries without the infrastructure or capital reserves to scale up in those ways,” he said.