Beach clean-up of the eastern coastline

Over 100 volunteers made the trek to a section of the Kingston Harbour last Sunday to participate in a clean-up of the coastline. Led by minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security, Matthew Samuda, the group, members of which are employed by some of Jamaica's leading companies, cleared over 150 bags of garbage over a distance of 430 metres.

