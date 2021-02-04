Beer and spirits maker Diageo gives US$10M to Black colleges
NEW YORK (AP) — British-based beer and spirits maker Diageo is giving a combined US$10 million to 25 historically Black colleges and universities across the United States, continuing an up swell of giving to the institutions following last summer's racial justice protests.
The money, given by the company that makes and sells brands such as Guinness beer, Johnnie Walker whiskies and Smirnoff vodka, will create endowments to help colleges financially assist students.
Diageo said it's trying to help offset the higher student debt that graduates of historically Black colleges often accrue.
Diageo also said it will create innovation hubs at some of the colleges, providing students with experience, mentorships, guest lecturers and helping faculty developing curriculum. Locations for the hubs will be announced later.
Donations are going to schools in 12 states, the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. They include Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University and Bowie State University.
The company said it's giving four grants of US$1 million, one grant of US$500,000 and 20 grants of U$250,000 to the schools, plus another US$500,000 to support programs across the colleges. Diageo did not identify which schools are getting which amounts.
Diageo said it will also seek to give internships to students from historically Black schools, seeking to diversify its workforce.
The company said the giving comes from a US$20 million fund it set aside last year to address the needs of Black communities and businesses.
