Photo: Before the curfew...

Inspector Mark Harris takes up position outside the Half-Way-Tree Transport Centre yesterday afternoon ahead of the first day of the nightly curfew imposed by the Government to stem the spread of COVID-19. Inspector Harris and 10 of his colleagues are responsible for that area during the curfew hours — 8:00 pm to 6:00 am. (Photo: Joseph Wellington)

