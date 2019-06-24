Before the start of the service...

This woman, displaying mini flags bearing the image of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga emblazoned on the Jamaican flag, and a Rastafarian man are seen outside the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity patiently awaiting the start of the ecumenical service yesterday. (Photos: Joseph wellington)

