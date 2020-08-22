Bermuda premier calls October 1 General Election

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — Premier David Burt yesterday announced a general election is to be held on October 1, just over three years after the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) crushed the One Bermuda Alliance (OBA) at the polls.

Burt said the early election — which had not been due until 2022 — would help the island to focus on rebuilding its battered economy and creating more opportunities for Bermudians.

“In accordance with the Bermuda Constitution, the governor has accepted my advice to hold a general election on October 1.”