Bermudian found guilty of murdering J'can man

HAMILTON, Bermuda (CMC) — A 22-year-old man will be sentenced on July 16 after he was found guilty of fatally shooting a Jamaican national two years ago.

Morlan Steede, married and the father of a four-year-old daughter, was murdered on November 3, 2017, as he “ran for his life” from Kiari Tucker, who chased him through the back streets of Pembroke parish.

Tucker was found guilty on Thursday on charges that he murdered Steede and used a firearm to commit an indictable offence after five-and-a-half hours of deliberation.

Justice Carlisle Greaves remanded Tucker into custody for sentencing on July 16.

The court heard that Steede, 30, was shot at least three times during the attack and died at the hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

Tucker was arrested the next day after police found him hiding under clothes in a closet in his godmother's apartment.

Tests later showed particles consistent with gunshot residue on his hands, along with items of clothing found at his home.

Tucker denied the allegations and said he was not involved in the murder. He told the jury he spent most of the evening selling crack cocaine and had no idea how gunshot residue got on to his clothing.

He admitted that he hid from police, but said he did so because he was afraid of going back to jail, not because he had shot Steede.