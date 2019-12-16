Bernal on board

Ambassador Dr Richard L Bernal, pro-vice chancellor for global affairs of The University of the West Indies, Mona has been unanimously elected to the Board of Trustees of Laspau at its November 13, 2019 annual meeting. Laspau is a non-profit organisation based at and affiliated with Harvard University, focused on strengthening higher education in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its mission is to promote the exchange of students and faculty in the Americas through grants and scholarship including the prestigious Fulbright Fellowship programme. During the last 50 years it has placed over 18,000 scholars in more than 1,000 universities.