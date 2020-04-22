Bernal sees significant changes in travel industry post-COVID-19

Ambassador Richard Bernal believes the travel industry will change significantly after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, and he is forecasting that Caribbean countries, based on their handling of the virus, could see tourism rebound quickly.

Bernal, a former Jamaican ambassador to the United States, argued that business travel will give way to more meetings being conducted on the video conference platform Zoom.

He also said there will be more health precautions as “airlines are going to be required to ensure that the passengers they take on-board are cleared medically. If not, they will be responsible in the same way that if they bring a passenger into a country — somebody who does not have a passport — they are responsible to take them out; that is going to happen”.

Bernal made the projections at a conference dubbed 'COVID-19: Approaching Code Red' put on by The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona, last weekend.

In addressing whether tourism in the region can bounce back quickly, given the stigma COVID-19 carries, he said “the irony is that the developing countries of the Caribbean have done relatively well compared to some of the source countries for our main tourists, such as the United States and the United Kingdom and Italy and Spain. So people in those countries should feel relatively safe coming back to the Caribbean”.

Referencing the experience gained from the global financial crisis and the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the United States, Bernal pointed to the geographic proximity of the region to America and said US tourists have developed a pattern of taking short visits. “The Caribbean is affordable; it is doing well in terms of handling the pandemic and I think that based on that we could be favourably disposed for a relatively quick resumption of trips to the region,” he said.

He, however, noted that the cruise shipping industry might face more difficulty in making a comeback.

“I think that where tourism will be relatively soft for some time will be in cruise shipping. Cruise shipping is an industry where there was [a] health crisis even before the pandemic, and the pandemic has certainly trapped a number of persons on-board ships for extended periods. I think it will take some time to rebuild the comfort level for people to start doing cruise shipping. However, the industry has proven to be very agile and creative and I am sure special packages, in terms of prices, will be offered across the region,” he predicted.

On the matter of whether there would be any difference in the position of China within the region post-COVID-19, given that it was where the virus emerged, Bernal, The UWI's pro-vice chancellor of global affairs, said: “China has been an important source of development financing for the construction of infrastructure, buildings, etc. Given the amount of financing the Caribbean is going to need in the period of recovery, and given the fact that as middle income countries they are not eligible for certain dispensations — for example, the International Monetary Fund's debt relief for the 25 poorest countries includes Haiti, but it doesn't include any other Caribbean country — I believe even with the additional resources which will be mobilised by the World Bank, IDB, the Caribbean Development Bank and the IMF, there will be some possibility of the Caribbean getting some development financing from China.”

This, he said, “may very well be to improve the physical infrastructure in the public health sector and also because these loans are usually available with less intrusive conditionalities than some of the loan facilities available from the traditional multilateral development financing institutions”.