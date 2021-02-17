Biden's executive order

The issue: On February 2, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order asking for a review of the 'public charge rule'.

Under the rule, which was put in place during the Trump Administration, permanent status (green card) can be denied to applicants who have a history of using Government-funded benefits and who are deemed a public charge on the US Government. Such programmes include food stamps, Medicaid, cash assistance, Section 8 housing, or other Government-funded benefits.

Question: What are your views on Biden's call for a review of this rule and its impact on the Jamaican community in the US?

“I would like to look at this review in a very positive way, bearing in mind the well known and invaluable contribution of Jamaican immigrants to the development of the United States of America.

Most Jamaican immigrants to the USA are not freeloaders, but hard-working, ambitious people, with a myriad of essential jobs. They range from low-wage unskilled workers to high-income professionals and entrepreneurs who play significant roles in their communities. As such, they should be entitled to earned or accrued Government benefits including health, education and housing, all inalienable human rights – and not just constitutional rights of American citizenry or permanent residency.

Any pathway to citizenship provided by the Biden-Harris Administration for diligent, law-abiding immigrants seeking to legitimise their status is not only a welcome move, but can serve as a stimulant for the economy.”

Tanesha Westcarr,

Chairperson, Global Jamaica Diaspora Youth Council

Regional Youth Leader for South UK, Global Jamaica Diaspora Council

“Trump's public charge rule continues the historical use of these provisions to promote anti-immigration and discrimination. The Biden-Harris Administration should not seek to revise these guidelines. Instead, the Government must abolish these onerous policies and deliver on the promise of America as a nation of immigrants and a country that provides a safety net for its people during times of legitimate need, without retribution.”

Dr Karren Dunkley,

Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, North-east USA Representative

“In the United States, we have undocumented Jamaican mothers with children born here who rely on Government assistance. Getting adjustment of status will create a better pathway for them.

“It is great that President Biden is asking for a review, but this process will take forever, like DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). President Biden should sign an executive order immediately to reverse the Trump Administration's public charge rule.”

Dominic Christopher,

Chairman, Deh Abroad Village

“I agree with President Biden's executive action to review the rule. Immigrants seeking permanent residence status, as well as eventual citizenship, should not be denied these civic opportunities just because they received Government aid. Such Government-funded benefits were provided to assist individuals with our most basic needs like food, shelter, and health care, and there are people who genuinely need help. In my view, if you are abiding by the law and contributing (no matter how small) positively to the American economy (as are most hard-working Jamaicans), you are not a “public charge” but an asset to this country. Therefore, you deserve the right to be considered for legal status in the United States. I support the Biden-Harris Administration's initiative to provide a more conscientious pathway to citizenship for so many immigrants who seek it.”

Amaya Lewis,

Global Jamaica Diaspora Council Regional Leader, Southern USA