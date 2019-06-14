Big support for Byles

The financial and business communities have firmly endorsed the appointment of accomplished corporate leader Richard Byles as the new central bank governor, pointing to his successes in the private sector and leadership of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC), which monitored Jamaica's performance under its agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke announced yesterday that Byles has been endorsed by the executive as the next governor of the Bank of Jamaica. He said the David Marston-led committee that was set up in January to search for a new head for the central bank had decided on Byles as an “eminently qualified, experienced, and credible leader” to succeed Brian Wynter. His tenure begins on August 19.

Chris Zacca, president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica, said Byles' immense contribution to the company cannot be adequately expressed in a few words.

“His contribution to the growth, development and profitability of this company and its team is extraordinary, having had a tremendous career over decades. He's been a positive influencer to many, offering mentorship and guidance,” Zacca said.

“His departure as chairman will be felt deeply by all of us, but his rise to the role of governor of the Bank of Jamaica is truly remarkable for our nation, which he loves. Our entire team at Sagicor congratulates him and we are as happy for him as we are sad to see him go. We will ensure that we continue to build on the rock-solid legacy he created at Sagicor,” Zacca said.

Welcoming the selection, Bankers' Association of Jamaica President David Noel told the Jamaica Observer that the members are all very supportive of the appointment.

“He has an amazing track record of not only public service, but also as a leader in the private sector in various financial institutions, so we believe he is a man of unquestionable integrity [and] he certainly has the experience in the financial sector,” Noel said.

He added that given Byles' knowledge of the workings of the economy, having co-chaired EPOC, the association expects that he will bring weight to his new role.

Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica President Howard Mitchell said in a press statement that Byles, given his more than four decades of demonstrated innovative, balanced and successful leadership in banking and finance, “is a credible candidate with a strong commitment to Jamaica”.

“We are confident that he will bring this same level of expertise and independent thinking to this new role of leading the continued transformation of the Bank of Jamaica,” Mitchell added.

Opposition spokesman on finance Mark Golding also believes the appointment is a good one for the country: “I think it's a positive thing. Mr Byles is somebody who I think has the respect of the business community, the financial community and the wider public,” Golding said.

“I think as a co-chair of EPOC he showed himself as a balanced and fearless person who is prepared to tell it like it is and without any perception of bias of any kind, and he obviously has tremendous experience in running large, complex organisations in the private sector,” he said.

Head of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Lloyd Distant described Byles' leadership of EPOC as stellar. “He understands the levels that spur and drive this economy — his decision-making is always informed, balanced and tempered, and those are traits that we continue to need in the leadership of the Bank of Jamaica, and in determining Jamaica's monetary policy. So the JCC congratulates him and wishes him all the best in the role,” he said, adding that the chamber will work with the new governor to ensure a macroeconomic environment that facilitates sustainable growth.

The Insurance Association of Jamaica (IAJ) also expressed approval of the appointment, with President Peter Levy noting Byles' outstanding career.

“He had an excellent track record as CEO of Sagicor Life, leading it to a dominant position in the life insurance industry, and has served the IAJ as vice-president. His most recent role as EPOC co-chairman played a pivotal role in Jamaica's success in the recently concluded IMF programme which has been seen as a model by critical players in the international financial system. His ability to balance the needs of business and country makes him a good candidate for the job of BOJ governor at this point in Jamaica's economic development.”

Veteran trade unionist and president of the Union of Clerical, Administrative and Supervisory Employees Vincent Morrison said Byles, having served the financial sector diligently for over 40 years, as well as the manufacturing sector, is suitable to lead the central bank.

“This gives him the sort of platform to do well as the governor of the Bank of Jamaica. We welcome the appointment and we believe that his experience, his expertise, and knowledge of the Jamaican economy will certainly be a plus for him in the new job,” he said.

The Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ) expressed confidence that Byles will bring changes, which it feels are needed in the banking sector.

“I think he's a forthright objective person to lead that charge,” said SBAJ President Hugh Johnson. “I believe that being the governor of the Bank of Jamaica won't change that, so I'm expecting to see that come to the fore. It is our belief that the BOJ is not playing a sufficient role in curtailing the abuse by the banks of the ordinary Jamaicans, and I believe with his forthrightness he will be able to address those issues.”

The finance ministry said a BOJ subcommittee, led by the bank's General Counsel Karen Chin Quee Akin, has been appointed to assist the incoming governor in the transition process.