Big support for cancer care

SAGICOR team members turned out in their numbers last Saturday to support the 17th staging of the Jamaica Cancer Society's Relay for Life event, which is held annually to honour those who have died from cancer.

The Sagicor team, which gathered a day ahead of the event to decorate luminaria bags in honour of their loved ones and friends who have been victims of cancer, joined thousands of corporate and individual participants in laps around the track at the all-night vigil held at the University of Technology, Jamaica.

Alysia White, executive director of the Sagicor Foundation and head, group marketing, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said the company registered 270 team members for the event and is committed to continuing the tradition of support for the cause.

“This event means a great deal to the Sagicor team. We can all identify persons who have had to face this terrible disease and so, in addition to our sponsorship each year, we always ensure we come out and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in this fight,” she said.

The Sagicor Foundation gave a donation of $350,000 to the staging of the event. Additionally, the team conducted an engaging game of 'Jeopardy for Charity' outside its tent, which allowed patrons to play for a chance to win coupons, the monetary value of which was then matched and contributed to the Jamaica Cancer Society.

“We are proud to be involved in such a valuable and life-changing initiative and are always moved by the outpouring of love and support we witness there,” White said.

Relay for Life is a 12-hour relay, which involves a team of walkers and runners competing against each other to raise the highest amount of funds. The event was hosted this year under the theme: 'Let's Celebrate Life — Remembering our loved ones who fought the battle and celebrating those still fighting'.