BITU proposes 'distress grant' for unionised workers

THE Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) has proposed that employers offer a “distress grant” to unionised workers who are laid off during the current novel coronavirus pandemic.

The union said it is asking employers to facilitate, as best as possible, a distress grant — at an amount to be agreed between both parties — for unionised workers idled by the lay-off period.

“This unplanned and unforeseen loss of income is going to hit the workers very hard and [they] will not be able to make basic payments such as rent, utilities and grocery,” the union's assistant general secretary, Collin Virgo, said yesterday.

Virgo said that the union was also proposing that all members of staff at all properties be given the option of a voluntary lay-off, “especially as some employees are already challenged with the closure of schools and would need the time to attend on their children during the closure”.

Other proposals made by the union include the granting of early vacation leave and waivers on staff loans as well as the implementation of staggered shifts/rotation and the provision of food packages.

The BITU proposed that staff be allowed to take their vacation now, or have it advanced where the vacation has not yet been fully accrued, to minimise the time its members are out of income and off the job.

The union also proposed that for the properties that remain open, work hours are scheduled in a manner that, as best as possible, facilitates everybody being able to earn something during the slowdown rather than nothing. Many employees, even with reduced hours, are already going to struggle to meet their basic expenses such as rent, utilities and food, the union said.

It said it is very grateful for the staff loan facility in its agreement with employers, but urged that repayment on these loans be waived until normality returns, as with reduced or no income most individuals will not be able to service staff or external loans at this time. The BITU said it has been reaching out to several financial institutions, seeking temporary waivers for displaced workers on other loans, credit cards and mortgages, as well.

“We are asking that food packages be donated to staff at this time (as we currently do when, for example, there is a death in an employee's family). It may seem a small gesture, but for some people it may literally mean the difference between life and death, especially during this period when nutrition will be so important to keep off the virus.

“We thank you in advance for your usual kind cooperation, as we band together to overcome this extremely challenging period. Keep safe and healthy,” the union spokesman added.

— Balford Henry