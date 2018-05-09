BITU takes on health-care social workers' issues

THE Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) and the Healthcare Social Workers Association of Jamaica (HSWAJ) have now inked an agreement through which the HSWAJ has become an accredited affiliate of the union.

Since the affiliation was completed last week, BITU Vice-president Rudolph Thomas says that the union has written to Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton seeking a meeting to discuss the regularisation of its service to the health sector.

These developments follow recent complaints from the HSWAJ about the treatment of the health-care social workers, who are involved in bridging the gap between core medical needs and social demands within the public health sector, but who say that they are doing so without much recognition or standardised remuneration.

The disgruntled workers recently formed the HSWAJ, which has been organising them into a professional body capable of representing their rights and interests.

Thomas, who has served as the spokesman for the new affiliation, assured the disgruntled workers that with the support of the union they “will never walk alone”.

“In its fullest sense, we recognise social work as a practise-based profession and an academic discipline that promotes social change and development, social cohesion, and the empowerment and liberation of people,” Thomas told the Jamaica Observer.

He said that principles of social justice, human rights, collective responsibility, and respect for diversities are central to social work, which directs and supports both people and structures, to address life challenges while enhancing well-being.

“A lot of us would not realise, for example, that in many cases it is the social worker who is called when destitute persons appear to be experiencing mental or physical incapacity, and that medical social workers' duties commence with formally receiving them into care,” he said.

He added that there is also concern within the BITU that with the long-awaited Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) Bill, which was recently tabled in Parliament and the debate opened by Minister of Labour and Social Security Shahine Robinson, it is expected that the healthcare social workers will assume additional responsibilities. However, he noted that this could occur without the formalising of their employment arrangements, and ensuring that they are provided with appropriate terms and conditions for the performance of their duties.

He said that, in light of these emerging factors, the union has sought a meeting with Dr Tufton to discuss the treatment of “these critical unsung professionals within Jamaica's health-care system”.

— Balford Henry