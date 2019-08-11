BITU wants good sense to prevail in Cockpit Country mining issue

THE Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) has appealed for good sense to prevail in the controversy surrounding the future of the Cockpit Country and, especially, mining within its protected area.

BITU president, Senator Kavan Gayle told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that in discussing the future of the environmentally appreciated area, the interest of the people living in the various communities, as well as that of some 700 workers whose jobs are threatened by some of the self-serving proposed changes to the current conditions, must be given priority.

“Our concern is that what appears to be misinformation and incorrect statements are dominating the public discussions on the issue and totally ignoring the communities, the workers and efforts being made by Noranda Bauxite to operate in the best interest of all concerned,” Senator Gayle said.

He also warned against the “inflammatory rhetoric” which he said had seeped into the debate over the extent of the Cockpit Country Protected Area (CCPA), exposing the workers conducting their normal duties, and, by extension, some communities benefiting from the social intervention programmes introduced by Noranda, to physical danger.

Senator Gayle said that the union “regrets and condemns” the inflammatory statements being made by political activists in the area, especially a tweet from the People's National Party's (PNP) recently selected candidate for St Elizabeth North Eastern, Basil Waite, which seemed to be encouraging that type of behaviour against Noranda and its staff both here and abroad.

The tweet from Waite read:

“We also need to stage a demonstration against Noranda and plot a strategy to damage them in the international media. The parent company is Noranda Aluminium Holding Company, is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Our strategy has to be: prolonged; community demonstrations; NGO community; private sector, tourism aspect re community tourism; demonstrate at Noranda's local office; get Diaspora involved to demonstrate at their HQ in the US; etc.”

Senator Gayle said that the tweet was another example of the “reckless and malicious” approach being taken by some individuals who are expected to provide the kind of leadership necessary to create an environment in which the issues can be tackled objectively and fairly in arriving at a settlement in the interest of Jamaica, and not be tainted by subjective political campaigning.

He said that note should be taken of the Public Statement on Mining Operations issued by Noranda Bauxite last weekend, clarifying some of the “misleading” public statements which are being circulated on the issues.

Senator Gayle said that there is no proof that Noranda Bauxite has behaved other than is expected of a responsible corporate entity with a global influence, and it should be recognised that “they are not conducting bauxite mining or quarrying activities inside the CCPA”, a matter that is confirmed by the relevant agencies of Government.

He said that it must be recognised that the CCPA border was created after extensive consultations between the citizens, the regulatory bodies, and experts in the various resources which could be negatively impacted by a failure to grasp the importance of the Cockpit Country to the environment.

Senator Gayle said it should also be noted that the special mining lease number 173 not only covers a limited 74,726 hectares of land outside the protected area, but that the proposed mining activities will be limited to only 15 per cent of the total area covered by that lease.

“All the land in the CCPA is closed to mining, and the 15 per cent of the leased area which will be used for mining covers areas or orebodies, and haul roads will have to be rehabilitated on completion of the mining,” he also noted.

Senator Gayle argued that Noranda has had an excellent record in fulfilling the requirements of its mining leases, including the reclamation and rehabilitation of mined-out lands providing substantial benefit to residents of the rural communities, which should be respected during the deliberations.

He said that it should also be recognised that in 50 years of bauxite mining in St Ann, there has been no corelation established between mining and any negative impact on water quality in the mining areas, as affirmed by repeated requests.

Senator Gayle added that the BITU is urging all the parties involved to take a rational approach to the issues, and to consider the best interest of the communities, the workers, and country's economy in going forward.