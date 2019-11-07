Blame it on the rain

THE National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is pleading for patience as it tries to address the pile-up of garbage in sections of the island, particularly in Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine.

Executive director of the NSWMA Audley Gordon admitted yesterday that the collection of garbage has been less than adequate over the past four to six weeks, but argued that this was because of issues outside of the agency's control.

“It is a multiplicity of factors that have caused the delay that we are having,” Gordon told the Jamaica Observer.

“The recent rains and the havoc this causes on the interior roads on the landfills, particularly at Riverton, the traffic jam that comes with the rains, and the non-containerisation of garbage by residents,” Gordon said, contributed to the pile-up of garbage in some areas.

He added: “We acknowledge that we are behind our schedule, we acknowledge that we are challenged in some areas and we are working assiduously to get back to some level of normalcy.

“Once the rain eases up we will see a gradual return to normal. I would love to say this will occur in the next two or three weeks, but every time you think you are getting a break you hear more rains coming. So, try as we may, we can't predict with certainty and a time ine,” added Gordon, who also lamented the failure to invest in improving the conditions of the landfill over the years.

According to Gordon, the NSWMA is now working to improve conditions at the landfills, including the dirt roads which become a mud trap for the trucks once there is persistent rainfall.

Gordon's comments came shortly after the People's National Party's (PNP) shadow minister of local government, Natalie Neita, charged that the build-up of garbage in communities across the country has reached crisis proportion and poses serious health risks.

Neita has called on the Government to take immediate steps to address the situation and prevent the current health crisis from worsening.

She argued that up to now, the Government is only paying lip service to the problem and not dealing with the crisis with the seriousness warranted.

Neita said it is obvious that there is a disregard for the importance of the management of the country's solid waste.

“Jamaica requires a properly functioning solid waste management system, with predictable garbage disposal schedule in communities across the island,” said Neita.

“No country can grow or prosper in an atmosphere of confusion and garbage, as these provide major prompts for anti-social behaviour and pose a threat to the nation's health,” she said.

Neita, who is also the Member of Parliament for St Catherine North Central and deputy general secretary of the PNP, said her office has been inundated with complaints and concerns from across the country regarding the state of garbage collection and the lack of urgency being displayed by the local government authorities.

She charged that both urban and rural communities are facing serious squalor from garbage uncollected for months and noted that despite repeated promises that action will be taken to clean up the system, the reality has been a lack lustre response.

“Effective solid waste management requires not only adequate resource allocation to ensure and maintain an efficient system but also proper remuneration for its workers to ensure commitment to basic standards of delivery,” said Neita.