Photo: BLAZING A TRAIL

Former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall (centre) peruses the brochure detailing a trailblazing new insurance plan devised by CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers and underwritten by Sagicor Life for members of the CCRP (Caribbean Community of Retired Persons), of which he's been a member since its inception nine years ago. The plan was launched on Wednesday, August 14, to a packed room at the Police Officers' Club. Going through the plan's details with Sir Kenneth are (from left:) John Rocheford, regional head of Group Employee Benefits and chairman of CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers (Barbados) Ltd; executive vice-president Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, Willard Brown; CCRP Executive Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin; and chairman of CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers (Jamaica) Ltd James Pawson.

