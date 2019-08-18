Photo: BLAZING A TRAIL
Former Governor General Sir Kenneth Hall (centre) peruses the brochure detailing a trailblazing new insurance plan devised by CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers and underwritten by Sagicor Life for members of the CCRP (Caribbean Community of Retired Persons), of which he's been a member since its inception nine years ago. The plan was launched on Wednesday, August 14, to a packed room at the Police Officers' Club. Going through the plan's details with Sir Kenneth are (from left:) John Rocheford, regional head of Group Employee Benefits and chairman of CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers (Barbados) Ltd; executive vice-president Employee Benefits Division, Sagicor Life, Willard Brown; CCRP Executive Chair Jean Lowrie-Chin; and chairman of CGM Gallagher Insurance Brokers (Jamaica) Ltd James Pawson.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy