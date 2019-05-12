Blessed with two super moms

KEVIN Thompson relishes the thought of having two super moms in his life, whom he credits for nurturing him to become the man he is today.

The corporate service supervisor at Jamaica Automobile Association (JAA), was raised by his mother until she migrated in 2000, while he was still a teenager; and later by his stepmother, with whom he developed an equally close bond.

“We talk about everything,” he described the relationship with his biological mother, Elizabeth Creary. “She offers a lot of support and good advice; and ensures that I am not in need of anything,” he disclosed.

With obvious emotion in her voice, Creary spoke just as fondly about her relationship with her only son, with whom she communicates several times a week.

“He is the best; he is an amazing son. He's my backbone. You can depend on him, and, I'm proud to be his mother,” she related. She expressed one wish: “I do hope that he'll never change.”

Similarly, his stepmother, who also emigrated to the USA five years ago, speaks of Kevin with great pride. To Maureen Thompson, Kevin is a wonderful son whom she said any mother would love to have.

“He's the joy of my life!” she exclaimed. “He is a wonderful young man and I'm proud of him. I like his Christian values, which are outstanding and impressive.”

Her cherished memories are times spent together in family devotion.

“I call him Reverend Thompson. When he prays, you know that God has a calling [for] his life. He is centred on things that are spiritual, and he encourages others to follow that path. He's very loving, jovial and has a good sense of humour. You can always listen out for the twister; and his sense of humour cracks me up.

“He is family oriented. He has an admirable relationship with his siblings, especially his twin sisters, whom he takes out bowling,” Thompson further disclosed.

Kevin's relationship with his stepmother started during his early teen years, when his biological mother was preparing to emigrate to the USA. He had inhibitions about moving in with his father, stepmother and four half-siblings, because he had often heard horror stories about relationships with step-parents, therefore, he was mentally prepared to expect anything. However, those inhibitions were quickly erased as his new family welcomed him into their hearts and lives.

“Although I was an outside child, I was never made to feel that way. I never felt that it was 'me versus them.' My siblings and I were treated equally. We received the same chores and equal punishment,” he said.

“My stepmother's sister also treated me well. I was surprised how she responded to me the first time we met. It was as if she knew me long before. I call her 'auntie', and her children call me 'cousin', he added.

His stepmother, a former teacher at Camperdown High School in Kingston, became a tower of strength to him.

“She always made herself available to help me with my schoolwork. She was keen about all of us getting a good education, and she even stay up late with us as we studied. I recall one day, she said to me: 'Son, you are not dunce; you are just lazy.' What she said influenced me to push beyond my feelings, and not to be so laid back,” he related.

One of the things he values most in their relationship is the life lessons she taught him.

“Many times, she would talk to me about life and encourage me to make wise decisions,” he said.

Kevin also has fond memories of taking early morning walks in Queen Hill, St Andrew, with his stepmother five days per week during summer, and when she was off from work. Occasionally, they did physical exercise together at home. He also recalled a moment which caused them to bond even more.

“My stepmother had a slipped disc and had to be in bed for two months. During that time, I took the responsibility to get things done around the house, taking care of my siblings, and she really appreciated it.”

Reflecting on the nature of his stepmother, he said: “She is sacrificial, loving and hard-working.”

Despite the fact that his stepmother emigrated, their bond remains strong.

“We talk almost every day,” he said, adding that he always anticipates when his stepmother will visit Jamaica. “She comes once or twice every year.”

Kevin plans to apply to the United States Embassy for a visa soon, so that he can visit both his mothers on a regular basis.