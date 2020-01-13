Blind vendor receives belated Christmas gift

Karen Taylor was lost for words when she finally received a cane from the Jamaica Society for Blind (JSB) after two years of daily travel to and from her vending spot on Orange Street in downtown Kingston without the well-needed walking aid.

“Mi happy, man, because a long time mi need a walking stick. This mek it much easier because mi can walk now by myself. Mi can go downtown without nobody haffi follow mi. Mi can go bathroom by myself — everything mi couldn't do before mi get di cane,” Taylor told the Jamaica Observer last Friday as she thanked God and the Jamaica Council for Persons Living with Disabilities (JCPD) which bore the cost of the cane.

The 67-year-old's story was highlighted in the Sunday Observer on December 22, 2019. She explained that she lost sight in both her eyes to cataracts in 2017 and has been practically homeless ever since.

On Friday she revealed that although someone stole her goods as she awaited transportation downtown during the peak of the just-ended festive season, the outpouring of support she received from Jamaicans who read her story was the highlight of her holiday season.

“Mi glad fi know say people check fi mi dem way deh, because mi nuh really have no family around to help mi. This now can give mi likkle encouragement fi keep going,” she said.

Among those who offered to help Taylor was a female teacher who opted to remain anonymous.

“When I saw her story I decided that I needed to give whatever I could because it takes a lot to just get up out of bed in the morning, much less for her who is blind. That gave me energy,” said the teacher.

The JSB, as well as the JCPD have also offered to assist Taylor with rehabilitation training.

In the December interview, Taylor shared that her condition had set her back in her business and stymied her efforts to build a one-bedroom house with material donated by Food For the Poor shortly after her blindness set in.

Since then, she has been living with a friend who offered her shelter until she finishes her house.

In the meantime, Taylor said that she is eager to get on with her business now that she can move about without relying on the assistance of strangers, some of whom are sometimes unwilling to help.

“Mi just a look now fi buy back mi goods dem and start up back mi likkle business,” Taylor said with a big smile.