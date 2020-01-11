Blind, visually impaired give thumbs up to new voice-command cellphone

TELECOMMUNICATIONS firm, Flow, is getting kudos for its voice command mobile photos from the blind.

“The Flow RISE package has returned a semblance of our independence. With this voice-enabled device, we [the blind and visually impaired] won't have to feel shy asking people to call or text on our behalf because we can now do it ourselves,” according to Daemion Nelson.

Nelson, who is chairman of the board of directors for the Jamaica Society for the Blind (JSB), was addressing a recent meeting of the JSB membership with members from Flow Jamaica.

Last year, Flow introduced 'Project Rise', a complete mobile solution that boasts a voice-enabled smart mobile phone powered by a KaiOS system. The device offers a convenient and user-friendly Google Assist feature with LTE, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity capabilities to give thousands of Jamaicans an opportunity to participate in the digital era. Two cameras, a radio and a flashlight activated by voice command are just some features of the mobile phone.

Nelson said that most of the blind and visually impaired community are unemployed and unable to afford traditional mobile services. “With over 28,000 Jamaicans completely blind, 80,000 who are visually impaired, along with senior citizens who are losing their sight, a large portion of our community is unemployed and unable to utilise or afford smartphones, or their accompanying mobile plans – the Flow RISE package is different and caters to our needs,” Nelson said.

Flow donated several KaiOS mobile phones, under Project RISE, to JSB attendees at the meeting and to facilitate the training of its membership. The company has also committed to continued dialogue with the JSB to improve its offerings to the blind and visually impaired community.

“The RISE package was designed with our consumers in mind, specifically the visually impaired, blind, senior citizens and people who do not feel confident enough to handle a traditional smartphone,” stated Whitney Fennell, senior sales director at Flow.

“Project RISE allows us to bridge the digital divide in an inclusive way which ensures that all Jamaicans can enjoy the world of possibilities that the internet represents,” added the Flow representative.

Said the telecommunications company: “Flow has supported Jamaica's digital advancement by aggressively working to expand and improve its 4G/LTE data network across the island and provide affordable customer-centric mobile packages. The telecoms company has also deployed triple play services, inclusive of fixed voice, Iternet and cable TV, to hundreds of communities in rural and remote areas that did not previously enjoy these services.”