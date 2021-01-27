Bloody 24-hour period as criminals keep cops busy

POLICE investigators were kept busy across the island as at least 10 people were killed and a number of others left nursing wounds in a gruesome 24-hour period which ended at 6:00 am yesterday.

The victims included four homeless men who were murdered in two incidents in the Corporate Area. Two other homeless men were hospitalised after they were attacked.

Yesterday, police sources identified one of the three homeless men killed in the Kingston Central Police Division as 63-year-old Donald Atkins of no fixed address. Residents of the area around Sutton and Hanover streets, where the three bodies were found, told the Jamaica Observer that Atkins was a former member of the Jamaica Defence Force and that was why he was given the moniker of “Soldjie”.

The residents identified the other two murdered men only by their aliases, “Tallman” and “Chris”.

Another homeless man, who is yet to be identified, was killed on Spanish Town Road, while two were left nursing serious injuries after they were attacked in the Half-Way-Tree area. The Observer has now confirmed that one of the homeless men attacked in Half-Way-Tree had been shot in the back of the head. All the others had chop wounds.

In addition to the killing of the four homeless men, the police also had to process crime scenes in the Admiral Town/Arnett Gardens area of the Kingston Western Police Division where four people were killed in two incidents.

In the first incident, about 5:15 pm, three men had gone to the Trench Town Police Station where one was reporting as a condition of his bail. They were travelling along Collie Smith Drive when men travelling in a motor car opened fire at them.

All three were hit. They were taken to hospital where 24-year-old Tyree “Iron Man” Montague and 25-year-old Steven “Mashie” Beckles were pronounced dead and the other man admitted.

Hours later, in what residents believe was a reprisal attack, explosions were heard on Penn Street in Admiral Town. The police were summoned and 24-year-old hairdresser Jenell Thomas and 35-year-old larbourer Omar Jarett, also known as “Brick Back”, were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Investigators were also called to a crime scene on Tom Cringle Drive in the St Andrew South Police Division, where the body of 41-year-old Joseph Johnson was found. There was another crime scene along the Prospect Main Road in St Thomas, where the body of 38-year-old Junior Stewart, otherwise called “Blacks”, was found.

Stewart had been reported missing last Saturday.

According to police sources, on Saturday Stewart and another man had a dispute over a woman at her house in Prospect. It is alleged that during the dispute Stewart used a machete to chop the man before fleeing to his house.

Later that evening Stewart's common-law wife told him that she heard a noise as if stones were being thrown onto the house. She reportedly urged him not to go outside but he ignored her and ventured out. He was not seen until his body was found about 10:50 Monday morning.

In addition to the 10 murders, at least three shooting incidents were reported across the island on Monday with some four persons left nursing gunshot wounds.