Bloody 24 hours across Jamaica
Five murders, four shootings and two suspected suicides marked a bloody 24-hour period across the island between the break of dawn on Saturday and yesterday morning.
The murder victims included 34-year-old Suianne Easy who was chopped and stabbed to death allegedly by her common law husband Jamaica Defence Force Corporal Doran McKenzie in Greater Portmore, St Catherine.
McKenzie then turned the gun on himself. He joined 25-year-old Rajni Brown who is the other suspected suicide victim over the period.
Brown was found with a gunshot wound to his forehead in his house in Lucea, Hanover, with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol beside him.
In addition to Easy the other murder victims included Marcus Dixon of Hypolite Road in Rockfort, Kingston 2, who was fatally shot in what is believed to be part of the gang war plaguing that area.
The other murder victims were Romario Martin of Duhaney Park, St Andrew, who was fatally shot in downtown Kingston, while the body of a so far unidentified man, was found in Top Bedward Gardens, St Andrew.
A sixth murder occurred just outside the 24-hour period when gunmen ambushed a man on Sayres Road, off Molynes Road, also in St Andrew. Up to press time the police had not released the name of the dead man.
Those shot and injured included a motorist who was robbed of his minibus in St Ann and another man was shot in Vineyard Town, St Andrew, metres from the section of Mountain View Avenue where a curfew was in place.
— Arthur Hall
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy