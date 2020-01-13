Bloody 24 hours across Jamaica

Five murders, four shootings and two suspected suicides marked a bloody 24-hour period across the island between the break of dawn on Saturday and yesterday morning.

The murder victims included 34-year-old Suianne Easy who was chopped and stabbed to death allegedly by her common law husband Jamaica Defence Force Corporal Doran McKenzie in Greater Portmore, St Catherine.

McKenzie then turned the gun on himself. He joined 25-year-old Rajni Brown who is the other suspected suicide victim over the period.

Brown was found with a gunshot wound to his forehead in his house in Lucea, Hanover, with a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol beside him.

In addition to Easy the other murder victims included Marcus Dixon of Hypolite Road in Rockfort, Kingston 2, who was fatally shot in what is believed to be part of the gang war plaguing that area.

The other murder victims were Romario Martin of Duhaney Park, St Andrew, who was fatally shot in downtown Kingston, while the body of a so far unidentified man, was found in Top Bedward Gardens, St Andrew.

A sixth murder occurred just outside the 24-hour period when gunmen ambushed a man on Sayres Road, off Molynes Road, also in St Andrew. Up to press time the police had not released the name of the dead man.

Those shot and injured included a motorist who was robbed of his minibus in St Ann and another man was shot in Vineyard Town, St Andrew, metres from the section of Mountain View Avenue where a curfew was in place.

— Arthur Hall