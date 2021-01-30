Bloody Friday
Two dead in Corporate Area shooting incidents yesterday
Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Police Division are still probing the circumstances surrounding two shooting incidents in the Corporate Area yesterday which left two men dead and one woman injured.
The first shooting occurred on Princess Street, downtown, Kingston, where 32-year-old Omar Scale, a vendor of Metcalfe Road, Kingston 13, was shot dead.
A female vendor, who was also injured, has not yet been identified.
The Kingston Central police report that about 10:30 am Scale and the female vendor were sitting on the side of the road walk selling their wares when a man armed with a handgun approached them and opened fire, hitting Scale in the head and the woman in the left arm and leg.
The police were alerted and, thereafter, both injured individuals were taken to hospital where Scale was pronounced dead and the woman admitted for treatment.
The second incident occurred at Eve Lane, in the vicinity of Heroes' Circle in Kingston, where the body of a man was discovered lying on the side of the road about 2:00 pm.
Oral Henry, deputy superintendent at the Central Kingston Police Station, told the Jamaica Observer that the police have yet to determine how the man ended up at the location.
However, a resident who spoke with Observer said he was in his house when heard a single gunshot, followed by the sound of a speeding vehicle leaving the area.
The man said that when he went outside about 20 minutes later he saw the body of a man with dreadlocks, wearing gold jewellery, lying on the side of the road.
Police had cordoned off the roadway at the corner of Eve Lane at the First Church Of Christ Scientist.
At 3:55 pm, police had not yet removed the body.
