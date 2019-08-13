Bloody start to August as murder total continues to climb

THIRTY-FIVE killings in the first 10 days of this month, have pushed the country's murder total, so far this year, up to 816.

This is approximately two per cent more than the corresponding period last year.

Preliminary figures contained in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Periodic Serious and Violent Review up to August 10, show that 11 of the 19 police divisions have recorded increases in their murder numbers over last year.

The St Andrew South police Division, where a state of public emergency (SOE) is in place, has so far recorded 100 murders to be the division, with the most blood-letting.

But there has been a noticeable slowdown in the killings in the division which had seen 93 murders up to June 29 and only six since the SOE was imposed on July 7.

Clarendon with 89 murders comes second, followed by St Catherine South and St James, which have both recorded 81 murders.

Also troubling for the JCF are the Kingston Central Police Division, where the 22 murders represent a 120 per cent increase over last year and Manchester, which has recorded a 108 per cent increase in murders over last year, despite the relatively low figure of 25.

Hanover, where an SOE is also in place has seen a 50 per cent drop in murders when compared to last year, while in the neighbouring Westmoreland, which is also under a SOE, murders are down 36 per cent.

Something right is also happening in St Mary where the 13 murders recorded represents a 44 per cent decline when compared to last year and the usually volatile Kingston Western Police Division, where the 41 homicides recorded represents a 29 per cent decrease over last year.