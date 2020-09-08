Blythe: PNP did not have a message

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former vice-president of the People's National Party (PNP) Dr Karl Blythe has attributed the party's embarrassing loss to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP), in part, to the absence of a message that resonated with the masses leading up to the September 3 General Election.

“What was the message of my party? When you ask that you say, oh my God! Did we really have a message? Are we trying to beat the Jamaica Labour Party on their own grounds, talking about promises to come?” he questioned.

“Or should we have had a message that would really ring in the ears of the people. We are at fault in that we have lost our way. Our principles, what we stand for, and what is it that is going to make a difference in the lives of the average Jamaicans? How do we treat the average Jamaicans, not when election is called. Are we truly the servants of the people? We think we are the masters,” he said.

According to Blythe, who served as Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central for four-consecutive parliamentary terms from 1989 to 2007, for some time the party has only been paying lip service to the call for renewal.

“The party has some serious questions. We talk about renewal. My God! I don't see any renewal from Patterson to Portia [Simpson Miller], to [Dr Peter] Phillips. I see little changes, yes, but I don't see anything that is real renewal. I remember way back when I was calling for renewal in the party [but] we continue along the same path. We have to understand that the country has changed, we have to understand that we have to change to serve the country. We cannot allow the country to move on ahead of us,” Blythe told the Jamaica Observer during a telephone interview.

Another factor he cited for the JLP's 48-15 pummelling of the PNP is the rift among the Comrades, sparked by Peter Bunting's presidential challenge to Peter Phillips last year, with general election just around the corner. “You shouldn't have a presidential race so close to an election that you know is going to be called,” stated Blythe.

He pointed out that the popularity of JLP leader Andrew Holness was also a major contributor to the PNP's colossal loss, noting that the Labourites' message on social media platforms attracted more of the younger voters.

“Leaders play an important part in today's elections, even in Michael Manley days. And, when you link up both leaders [Holness and Phillips], the younger generation certainly gravitates towards Andrew and they are the ones that's on the social media. They are the ones that talk a lot, so the Jamaica Labour Party's message gets spread more than ours. Ours have to be done on the foot... legwork, because the older generation would vote for us more than the younger generation. The Jamaica Labour Party was able to capture the younger generation, under 40, 45 down,” he argued.

On the other hand, he said that the PNP, whose core support was among the older voters, was also negatively impacted by the fear of the spread of the novel coronavirus as several failed to leave their homes.

In addition, Dr Blythe said the PNP suffered from a lack of funding.