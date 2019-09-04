Bob Marley's son wants to open medical marijuana dispensary
NEW JERSEY, United States (AP) — The son of reggae legend Bob Marley and a Colorado firm have applied to open a medical marijuana dispensary in New Jersey.
NorthJersey.com reports that Rohan Marley and Colorado-based dispensary Lightshade have applied to open a dispensary in Montclair.
State officials recently announced that five cultivation, four vertically integrated and 15 retail dispensary licences would be granted.
Rohan Marley, who raised his five children in South Orange, said in a statement that his family in Jamaica has long advocated the medicinal benefits of marijuana. He would help with the dispensary's marketing and hiring.
Bob Marley, who died in 1981, was an adherent of the Rastafarian faith that regards cannabis as spiritually important.
The New Jersey Department of Health says there is no immediate timetable for when licences will be granted.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy