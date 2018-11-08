Bogue residents have to wait a little longer for water

National Water Commission (NWC) customers served by the Reading Pumping Station in St James will have to wait until next Monday, to have supplies restored due to mechanical challenges at the facility.

The NWC, in a release yesterday, reported that normal operation was expected to be restored yesterday; however, further challenges made the deadline unattainable. “The maintenance team is working assiduously to restore water by Monday, November 12, 2018,” the release said.

Areas affected include: Bogue Hill, Bogue Village, Bogue Heights, and Bogue Industrial Estate.

The NWC said it regrets any inconvenience caused and craves the patience and understanding of its valued customers.