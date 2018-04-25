Bold Ones grateful for alliance with National Baking Company

NATIONAL Baking Company recently hosted 16 past Bold Ones at Expo Jamaica nine of whom showcased their products while the other seven shared their experiences, offering words of encouragement to other aspiring entrepreneurs in a seminar series.

The general consensus of the featured Bold Ones is that National's support has been integral to their businesses' growth and success, a recent release said.

National started the Bold Ones programme in 2010 and has provided mentorship and marketing support to more than 30 companies since its then.

According to Antoinette Davis, chief executive officer of Ettenio and a 2016 Bold One, the support from National has been phenomenal.

“I can take up the phone and call 'Butch' (Hendrickson) and the team with any question about marketing and business at anytime and I know I will get help,” Davis is quoted as saying in the release.

The Bold Ones also reportedly emphasised the level of exposure that they have been afforded as a result of their relationship with the baking company.

According to the release, since inception, the Bold Ones have benefited from being featured on National's delivery trucks that travel around Jamaica, as well as the opportunity to showcase their products at Expo Jamaica. The release said the 2016 Bold Ones format shifted to a more modern approach — a 13-series programme on Business Access TV, and was rebroadcast on CVM TV.

The programme allowed for extensive exposure for these companies, and it also offered an added level of credibility through such a public platform, the release said.

At the 2018 Expo Jamaica, the Bold Ones were able to network with both local and international buyers. In fact, Michelle Smith of Chocolate Dreams is more than ecstatic about the contacts made at the event.

“Buyer days have been tremendous for us. We've made several contacts that I will follow up with in two weeks. National created a booth with all these Bold Ones and we only had to bring our products and network, and I'm grateful. They have helped to catapult our business tremendously,” Smith said.

A similar sentiment was expressed by Joel Harris, chief executive officer of Shavout International Limited.

“The publicity we've been able to gain is amazing. Expo has created many opportunities for us. We've been well received by buyers and we're overwhelmed by the plethora of opportunities coming our way. It's heart-warming that buyers know of our products and actively seek us out during buyer days at expo,” said Harris.

As the curtains closed on Expo Jamaica 2018, the Bold Ones of manufacturing lauded the efforts of Continental Baking Company Chairman Gary “Butch” Hendrickson and his team.