Bolt features in Business Masterclass series wrap on discipline, motivation
Digicel Business is pulling out the stops for the final edition of the masterclass with a discipline and motivational session with the fastest man alive, Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt.
The final session, which wraps up the highly acclaimed first season of Digicel Business Masterclass, will air on Thursday, December 10 at 6:00 pm. The live stream can be viewed via Instagram @DigicelJamaica or through https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/digicelmasterclass.
Commenting on the success of Digicel Business Masterclass's first season, Digicel's Chief Marketing Officer Nasha-Monique Douglas noted, “The response to the masterclass series has been incredible. Each week, hundreds of eager viewers have logged on to engage with our masters, learn from their decades of experience, and gain useful lessons on how to build or improve their businesses.”
Bolt's masterclass forms the perfect ending to a riveting season of engaging and interactive sessions designed to inform and inspire young professionals, entrepreneurs and business-minded people. Season one featured Richard Pandohie, Nasha-Monique Douglas, Aileen Corrigan, Gary Peart, Chris Williams, and Marcus Steele.
December 10 is also the last day for masterclass participants to register for the Digicel/Jamaica Manufacturers & Exporters Association (JMEA) Mentorship Programme at www.digicelbusiness.com. The programme will grant 12 entrepreneurs an opportunity to be mentored in a one-hour session by a business leader. To qualify for the mentorship programme, participants must follow Digicel Business on LinkedIn and register for the masterclass series on WebinarJam.
Douglas also noted, “Having explored so many areas critical to success in the business world, including branding, financial management, and productivity, it is only fitting that we conclude with a lesson on discipline and motivation from a man whose life embodies just that, Usain Bolt. We are delighted that so many people have benefited from the series and hope they can apply the knowledge gained to help drive their success.”
