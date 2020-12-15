Bolt offers advice to entrepreneurs

TRACK legend Usain Bolt has urged regional business operators to ensure that they surround themselves with the right people if they want to be successful.

Bolt, the Digicel chief speed officer, was the featured presenter as the first season of the Digicel Business Masterclass came to a close last week.

Entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts across the region tuned in to get a glimpse into the mind of the sprint legend, and to learn more about how he has dominated both on and off the track.

In a riveting conversation with host, Terri-Karelle Reid, Bolt admitted that he didn't always appreciate or practise the level of discipline needed to make it to the top.

“When I was younger I was able to get by on just my talent. When I made it to professional sports, I encountered people just as talented, but who were putting in the work necessary. I started at the bottom of the pile. Eventually, my Coach Glen Mills made me understand that talent was not enough and that it was those who worked hardest who would succeed. That changed my entire outlook,” said Bolt.

He also expounded on some other practices he has adopted to maintain his discipline and motivation.

These included making the necessary lifestyle changes to accommodate his goals by surrounding himself with the right support system, ignoring external negativity, reinforcing positive self-affirmation, keeping his ego in check, learning how to manage money, and maintaining a strong work ethic.

As usual, the online viewing audience was teeming with questions for the featured master. Responding to a query from WebinarJam participant, Adrian Brown, on how to select the right support system, Bolt explained: “You must surround yourself with people who will stand by you and support your endeavours. Ensure that those around you are genuinely happy for your success and will remain with you during the difficult times”.

Sheniqua Williamson also asked for guidance on the importance of networking in the business world. Bolt argued, “If you want to succeed, you can't be shy. Get out there, introduce yourself to people, let them know who you are, and, most importantly, let your personality shine through”.

The track legend continued: “Success requires you to get out of your comfort zone… others can't want success for you more than you do for yourself, so you need to make those sacrifices to achieve your goals.”

Bolt, the entrepreneur, also shared some valuable gems on transitioning from one career to the next: “It is important to remember that you don't know everything. Always seek to learn from those who have more experience, and remain open to new information. Also, do your research, be guided by the information you learn, and always commit fully to anything you do.”

Concluding with some words of encouragement that he had received from his father, Bolt said, “My father once told me that anything I wanted to achieve was possible, as long as I worked hard for it. These words have stayed with me and continue to influence my outlook on life. Don't limit yourself.”

Reflecting on season one of Digicel Business Masterclass, Digicel Chief Marketing Officer Nasha-Monique Douglas said the company is happy to have provided a forum where entrepreneurs, micro, small and medium enterprises, and aspiring entrepreneurs could learn and be inspired.

“The response to season one of the master class series has been tremendous. For the entire seven weeks, social media was abuzz with viewers expressing their appreciation and sharing lessons they have learnt,” said Douglas.

“We want to thank our masters for sharing their wealth of knowledge and experience with the world as we rarely get to witness masters in their field speaking candidly about how they have attained and maintained success,” added Douglas.

Even though the series has ended, the journey of learning has not. On January 8, 2021, the Digicel/JMEA Mentorship Programme will announce the 12 lucky finalists who will be mentored in a one-hour session by an outstanding local business leader.

Reruns of all seven Digicel Business Masterclass episodes are available for viewing on the Digicel Jamaica YouTube page, Digicel+ and PlayGo app.