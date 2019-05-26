Bon voyage, Robin duQuesnay

A mass celebrating the life of Lithographic Printers founder Paul Robin duQuesnay was held at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church in St Andrew yesterday. The affable businessman and thalassophile passed away on May 5. He was 77.

