Boost for bettors

JAMAICANS who play lottery games are getting a windfall with a hike in the payouts for the most popular single-number picks. But the newest entrant, which was expected to enter the market today — Goodwill Gaming Enterprise — has been delayed by a directive from the Betting, Gaming, and Lotteries Commission (BGLC).

Reports reaching the Jamaica Observer are that Goodwill might not go live today with its single-number game dubbed Big Pot, offering a 30-to-one payout with a $10 bet, leading to a possible $300 in winnings.

The Observer has confirmed that the BGLC has put the brakes on the roll-out while requiring the company to provide additional information including financial statements, projections and clarification of its dedicated account to hold its prize pool.

Goodwill has also been ordered by the BGLC to amend the operational procedures for its 'Dream 6 Jackpot' game and to deactivate its player account wagering.

In addition, the BGLC noted an article in the February 7, 2021 edition of the Sunday Observer in which it was stated that Goodwill intended to offer “a single-player account e-wallet” and underscored that this is not permitted at present and will only be approved if strict conditions are met.

In the meantime, the other new entrant to the market, Mahoe Gaming, rolled out last week with its single-number draw '1Drop' under its 'Izizzi' brand, offering a payout of 27 to one with a $10 bet returning $270.

The established market leader, Supreme Ventures, whose single-number draw 'Cash Pot' offered a 26-to-one payout for years, has hiked that to 28 to one with the introduction of the new providers in the market, allowing punters to earn $280 for every $10 bet.

Yesterday, former executive director of the BGLC, Andral “Jack” Shirley told the Observer that the new entrants have provided a boost for punters despite some concerns.

“Well, I think [with] this it works both ways. The punters will have an opportunity to earn a bit more, at the same time the providers of the service have an opportunity to invite other players who did not participate in the business before, because it becomes more attractive,” said Shirley, who noted that while single-lottery companies are the norm in most regulated markets, there are some where multiple players are allowed.

“Also, the existing players will be able to try their luck with more than one provider. So, for the one-number game where persons buy on an image or a hunch, the players might buy that number two or three times a day, and each company might have five or six games each day,” added Shirley.

He said fears that the increased payouts for the single-number games could provide a route for money laundering are being overstated based on the rules that are in place.

According to Shirley, money laundering would be more likely at gaming lounges despite the strong measures in place.

“It is more on the gaming lounges rather than on the lottery players because in a gaming lounge you can go in, you buy a ticket for say $1,000 and you play a $100, and you go back and you say you are not playing anything more and you get back that money — which becomes clean money,

“That is easier than the lottery. The only time I see money laundering coming into the lottery is if a punter has a winning ticket and someone who has some illegal funds buys that winning ticket at a premium and then collects on that winning ticket,” added Shirley.

The former BGLC boss said the increase in players in the local sector, especially selling the single-number games, could be a boost for the local economy, as any winnings will be spent.

“The money enters the economy and the Government will collect GCT (General Consumption Tax) on that expenditure,” declared Shirley.