Boy, 15, in court for gun charges

THE 15-year-old boy, whom the Kingston Central police say was a suspect in numerous shootings in the division, is to appear in the Gun Court Division of the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Yesterday, when the matter was called up in the Family Court, the matter was transferred to the Gun Court. The accused was subsequently remanded.

The teen, who is before the court for breaches of the Firearms Act was charged following allegations that he fired shots at a police team that was on patrol on Barry Street in downtown Kingston about 9:35 pm on Thursday, August 1.

According to the police, the teenager and another man were walking along Barry Street when police officers who attempted to accost them were fired on. Both ran and were reportedly chased, and the teenager was held after receiving a gunshot wound.

Police said a firearm, which was later identified as a Taurus 9mm pistol, was taken from the 15-year-old.

The boy, police said, was taken to hospital for treatment, after which he was charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

According to the police, the teenager, who had escaped custody in 2018, was previously facing charges of unlawful wounding and possession of an offensive weapon.