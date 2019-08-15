Boys outperform girls in four CSEC subjects

MALE students recorded higher percentage passes than females in four subjects in the 2019 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

The four subjects are agricultural science, with 98.8 per cent for males, compared to 97.3 per cent for females; biology, with 77.2 per cent for males, compared to 76.7 per cent for females; chemistry, 68.4 per cent for males, compared to 66.1 per cent for females; and music, with 80 per cent for males, compared to 72.8 per cent.

However, females outperformed males by 2.3 percentage points in additional mathematics.

For this year's CSEC exams, 33,639 students from public schools were registered, and of this number, 32,617 (97 per cent) sat and 29,139 (89.3 per cent) obtained grades one to three.

Of the candidates entered, 18,627 (55.4 per cent) were female and 15,012 (44.6 per cent) were male. Some 18,202 females sat, with 16,548 (90.9 per cent) being awarded grades one to three, while the number of males who sat was 14,415, from which 12,591 (87.3 per cent) obtained grades one to three.