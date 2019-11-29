Boys' Town students get hands-on experience at Sandals

MORE than 30 culinary students from Boys' Town Skills Training Centre in Kingston recently experienced the tourism product first hand at Sandals Montego Bay in St James.

According to Sandals, following tours and sessions at the property, most were excited at the chance to seek employment at the luxury-included chain following the completion of their studies.

The interactive tours, which featured sessions with the resort's executive chefs, is part of the resort chain's Tourism in School Programme, aimed at giving tourism students a chance to be hands-on, as well as interact with experts in the various departments on property.

Sandals Montego Bay General Manager Carl Beviere, in welcoming the students to the resort, said he hoped that they would find the experience quite meaningful. He also gave a general overview of the property and its operations.

“The Tourism in School experience at the resort is designed to give hospitality and high school students a chance to see our tourism product up front as many have only done the theory but haven't been to resorts, such as those we have in the Montego Bay region, and so far the response has been phenomenal,” said Sandals Regional Public Relations Manager Ian Spencer, who along with Regional Public Relations Coordinator Sherine Williams conducted the tours at the resorts.

Spencer pointed out that many of the students have become so enamoured with what they have seen at the resort that they have expressed an interest in entering the hospitality industry after graduating.

The students toured the various food and beverage outlets in particular, as well as the other areas on properties and were addressed by Executive Chef Gianluca Dicostanzo.

The executive chef pointed out the operations of the kitchen and stressed the need for students to not just have the practical skills but also the right attitude in order to gain meaningful employment as chefs within the industry.

Students were also encouraged to have a passion for the profession, as it included long hours and sacrifice in order to rise to the top. The executive chef further stressed the need for constant education if students were to remain on the cutting edge of industry practices. A lively question-and-answer session ensued following the lectures.

“We were very pleased with operations at Sandals Montego Bay and the experiences received. For many of us students, it was our first time touring a resort of this size and prestige, and we really soaked up all the information available,” said Shanna Walker, a student of Boys' Town Centre.