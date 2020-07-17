Brazil's president gets new positive coronavirus test result
SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus for a second time, following his July 7 announcement that he had COVID-19.
“I did the test yesterday, and at night the result came back that I am still positive for coronavirus,” Bolsonaro said. “I hope that in the coming days I will do another test and, God willing, everything will be all right to return soon to activity.”
The far-right leader said he hasn't experienced serious symptoms of the disease as he isolates at the presidential residence in capital of Brasilia.
According to the World Health Organization, the median time from onset to clinical recovery for mild cases is approximately two weeks.
Before his diagnosis, Bolsonaro had spent many of his weekends since the beginning of the pandemic mingling in crowds, sometimes without wearing a mask. He is treating his COVID-19 with the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, although it has not been proven effective against the virus.
Brazil, the world's sixth most populous nation and home to 210 million people, is one of the outbreak's epicentres. More than 75,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, and almost two million have been infected, according to government statistics. Both numbers are the world's second-highest totals, behind those of the US.
