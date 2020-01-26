Bright 2020 start for Digicel winner of $800k 'Shake to Win' prize

Monday, January 20, 2020: A day after starting a new job, Digicel customer Georgia Whilby found out that she had won the runner-up grand prize of a Digicel Family Pack in the company's Shake to Win Christmas promotion, valued at almost $800,000.

Whilby won two Samsung Galaxy Note and two Samsung A80 smartphones along with free postpaid service for one year for four family members. The loaded package included data, and text messaging which will easily keep the family connected online with more of the people and things they love throughout 2020.

Whilby and her common-law husband, Dwayne Frazer, took first dibs on the Note 10 smartphones shortly after collecting the prize at the Digicel Kingston Waterfront store. The Samsung A10 phones will make for much-desired, but belated Christmas gifts to their two daughters.

“I'm excited,” Whilby cheered, “I wasn't feeling 2019, but I told Dwayne that 2020 was going to be my year, and it started on the right track. Thank you Digicel for making 2020 a great year for me.”

Public relations and communications manager for Digicel Jamaica, Elon Parkinson commented: “Our prize-filled Christmas promotion not only added excitement to our customers' experiences with the MyDigicel app, it also made it simple and easy for them to get a chance to have their wishes fulfilled every time they were able to Shake to Win on the app.”

In the meantime, Digicel has decided to extend its exciting Shake to Win radio giveaway until February 14, 2020, giving more customers more chances to win cash when they answer their phones by saying “Shake to Win with Digicel”, or “Digicel Shake to Win” up until valentine's day.

Over 100,000 Digicel customers won prizes in the Digicel Shake to Win Christmas promotion.