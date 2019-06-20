Britain, Italy make joint bid to host 2020 UN climate talks
BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Britain and Italy are making a joint bid to host the UN's global climate summit next year.
The two countries said Monday that they're proposing that Britain host the annual UN talks in late 2020 and for Italy to stage a preparatory meeting.
They said their partnership would send “a strong signal of determined and informed cooperation on climate change.”
Turkey is also in the running to host the 26th Conference of the Parties, or COP26. Countries are expected to make a decision on the venue during technical talks taking place in Bonn, Germany, until June 27.
Chile is hosting this year's UN summit after Brazil dropped out.
British Prime Minister Theresa May announced plans last week to eliminate the country's net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
