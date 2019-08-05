Britain must apologise for slavery says Grange

The issue of reparations has again been thrust front and centre as Jamaica prepares to celebrate 57 years of independence from British rule tomorrow.

This time it is Minister of Culture Olivia “Babsy” Grange who is insisting that Britain should apologise for the atrocities of the transatlantic trade in Africans and the resultant socio-economic maladies which continue to plague the region and its people.

In a video statement at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between The University of the West Indies (UWI) and Glasgow University for the setting up of the Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research last week, Grange argued that this act by one of Britain's most prestigious universities does not absolve the country from following the university's lead.

Glasgow has committed to spending £20 million over the next two decades, to establish the centre which will conduct reparatory-oriented policy research to address the legacies of slavery and colonialism in the region.

“Britain has a responsibility to apologise to the people of the Caribbean. It must repair the damage done to a region whose ancestors it brutalised in the trade in African people,” declared Grange.

She further argued that today, the people of the region are still reeling from the legacies of colonialism, but despite the approaches of various groups and interests such as the Rastafarian community, civil society and CARICOM heads of government, Britain and other countries have “refused to own up to their wrongs, and engage in a process of reparatory justice”.

“There are moments in history that are not mere moments but events fixed in time with continuing repercussions. One such moment has been the enslavement of millions of Africans — one of the worst atrocities in the history of humankind,” Grange asserted.

She said the partnership between the two institutions is one moment in history which she hopes will become a defining event in the process of reparations for the atrocities of the transatlantic trading in Africans.

The minister, who also has portfolio responsibility for the National Council on Reparations, said the partnership is a statement to the international community, that reparations is possible.

Grange pointed out that the University of Glasgow has benefited from the transatlantic slave trade, with its own research having revealed that it received gifts and bequeaths from benefactors connected to the enslavement of Africans, with an emphasis on profits coming out of Jamaica.

However through the partnership with the UWI she said, the university had acknowledged its role in the slave trade and expressed determination to “make things right”.

“The signing of the MoU is a new experience,” she stated, applauding both universities for what she stressed is a significant move which forms part of the general application of reparations as a way to redress wrongs and to achieve peace and reconciliation, “and sets a clear precedence for others to follow. It is more than a conscience call, it is a global example of reparatory justice”.

In September 2015 during a two-day official visit to the island, former British Prime Minister David Cameron told local reporters, before addressing a joint sitting of the Jamaican Parliament, that reparations is not the answer to making amends.

“My view is as we look into the past we should think of all of the aspects of the past, not least the action that Britain took many decades to wipe slavery off the high seas and off the face of our planet. So I don't think reparations are the answer,” he stated.

Cameron said however that Britain is guilty of “benign neglect” of the Caribbean, and that the £300 million grant funding for Jamaica and the rest of the region which he announced during his visit, should help form a new partnership between Britain and the Caribbean.

In bilateral talks with the then Portia Simpson Miller Administration Cameron announced that Britain was looking to spend £25 million to build a prison here, where Jamaicans who were locked up in England, would finish their sentences.

That offer has since been rejected.