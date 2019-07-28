Britain's Rees-Mogg introduces specific rules for staff with banned words and grammar demands

BRITAIN'S Jacob Rees-Mogg has issued his staff in his new office with a style guide which bans them from using certain words and ensures their grammar is correct.

The banned words from the new Cabinet member include very, hopefully, ongoing, ascertain, and unacceptable.

He also said that the phrases “I am pleased to learn” as well as “I understand your concerns” should not be used any more.

Some people took to Twitter to mock Mr Rees-Mogg with some saying he should be focusing on “more important issues”.

However, others supported the North East Somerset MP, one Twitter user said: “These are exactly the rules of grammar that was taught at my secretarial college in the 70s.

“It is correct and we have become very sloppy over the years. Time to get back to basics.”

Rees-Mogg is known for being eccentric and to love old traditions so it may not come as a surprise that he asked staff to use imperial measurements rather than kilometres.

In response to the rules, David Lammy MP said: “Jacob Rees-Mogg esq, secretary of state for dragging Britain back to the 18th century.

“Happy to wreck the economy and push millions into poverty, as long as we get to use imperial measurements.”

The leader of the House of Commons is a member of the Cabinet who is responsible for arranging government business in the House of Commons.

On his first day in the job of leader of the House of Commons, someone told him to resign which Rees-Mogg responded to by saying, “It's a bit early.”

