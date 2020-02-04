British Airways marks 100 with bespoke book

British Airways (BA), still basking in its 100th anniversary of service observed last year, has produced a bespoke book marking the achievement.

The British Airways Centenary Archive Collection features a collection of posters from the archives of the airline illustrating a stunning history of air travel from the earliest days to present.

The book explores moments from the very first international flight with BA's predecessor airline, Aircraft Transport and Travel Limited, on August 25, 1919 carrying a journalist, Devonshire cream, leather, and several brace of grouse (game birds), to the latest images of the carrier's brand-new Club Suite.

The collection being hosted on a special centenary hub — ba.com/100/centenary-collection, showcases hundreds of historical photos and videos, as well as articles explaining how the British Airways we know today evolved from a single-engine De Havilland aircraft, flying the world's first daily international scheduled flight to Paris to become a leading airline flying more than 45 million customers a year to more than 200 destinations across the world.

The digital collection includes images and videos of aircraft throughout the decades, close-up photographs of uniforms worn by generations of cabin crew and pilots, behind-the-scenes memorabilia from Royal and Olympic flights, and artefacts from Concorde — the most famous aircraft that ever flew.