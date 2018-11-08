British Airways offers special fares for Christmas travel

BRITISH Airways is now offering special fares from Jamaica to London's Gatwick, and also plans to increase its services between Kingston and London next summer.

British Airways currently operates non-stop flights three times per week from Kingston to London Gatwick and will operate an additional service during the peak summer months in 2019.

The airline is currently offering sale prices from Jamaica to London starting from as low as US$728, inclusive of taxes, fees and charges in its World Traveller (economy) cabin and US$1,121 in World Traveller Plus (premium economy) for travel December 24 to 26, 2018.

The airline, in a release from its Kingston office, said customers looking to travel before the holiday season can benefit from sale prices from US$778 (inclusive of taxes, fees and charges) for travel from December 1 to 23, 2018. The sale fare, however, must be booked by Sunday, November 11, 2018, and all return travel is to be completed by March 31, 2019.

Diane Corrie, commercial manager for British Airway's Caribbean services, said: “We are constantly looking at ways to support the travel needs of our customers in Jamaica and from our key markets overseas. London is an exciting city to celebrate the holidays and we're excited to offer these special fares for those looking for a magical holiday.”

The December sale, she said, is ideal for travellers wanting to visit London for the Christmas holidays and to spend time with family and friends. “There are many exciting activities taking place in London, including the Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, and Southbank's Wintertime Festival and Christmas in Leicester Square. There are also great shopping deals on fashion, electronics and more during the Boxing Day and January sale,” she said.

In addition, Corrie said the recently launched product enhancements to its catering, Club World bedding and inflight entertainment on its Boeing 777 aircraft, which operates the Kingston to London Gatwick route, make for “an enhanced flight experience”, noting that customer feedback has been very positive.