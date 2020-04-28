British Saturday crew gives back to Waltham residents

“I am thankful and really glad for this,” declared Marcia Thompson, an out-of-work bartender who was among the hundreds of people to benefit from care packages given out by the British Saturday team inside the lane at 75 Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11, yesterday.

“I don't attend their parties, but I am really grateful for their help,” added Thompson as she clutched her bag containing basic food items, sanitisation products, snacks for children, and a loaf of bread.

Thompson was one of more than 800 people, from the communities surrounding 75 Waltham Park Road, who were treated to the care packages to ease the economic burden inflicted on Jamaicans by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

“This is just something that the Coxes decided to do to give back to our community,” Maurice “Big Head” Cox, who heads the British Saturday promotion team, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday from his house in the United Kingdom.

“All members of the communities around 75 Waltham Park Road were allowed to come and get their 'COVID care packages, as we responded to the hard time caused by the virus,” added Cox, whose family operates a wholesale in the community.

With members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force watching over proceedings, the distribution moved smoothly, as one end of the lane was designated the entrance and the other the exit.

On the scene, several members of the British Saturday crew were out helping in the orderly distribution of the care packages.

“The time is rough with many people in this community losing their jobs. The bars are closed and hairdressers and beauty salons not getting many customers, so he [Big Head] decided to give back to the community. People might look at it and say it is not a lot, but it is a big help,” said Simone Sweeney as she handed over the bags.

According to Sweeney, this is a gesture that the British Saturday team would like to repeat in the future.