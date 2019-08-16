British woman strangled, set ablaze

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) – The police have launched an investigation into an incident in which a British woman who was strangled, doused with a flammable liquid and set alight, died in hospital.

According to reports in the British media, Natalie Crichlow, 40, died on August 6 after suffering 75 per cent burns to her body when an intruder broke into her home on July 28.

The assailant also set the house on fire.

Crichlow, a mother of three who was born in the town of Bedfordshire, about 30 miles north-west of London, was in Barbados caring for her disabled brother following the deaths of her mother and uncle.

British media reported that her family has launched a GoFundMe account for financial help to return her body to the United Kingdom.

Deputy Police Commissioner Erwin Boyce says that investigations are at a sensitive stage and an update will be provided soon.