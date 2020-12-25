Broadcaster making Christmas merry for children in State care

MORE than 50 children in State care are expected to receive cheer and goodwill on Christmas Day as radio broadcaster Markland “Action” Edwards embarks on his third year of outreach to these children.

For the past two years Edwards has embarked on what he called his 'Christmas ritual' through the Take a Child Home for the Holiday initiative, spearheaded by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

“The programme had to be aborted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but I was determined that I had to do something to still bring some sunshine to the lives of these girls at Christmas and especially in light of the tough time that we have had as a country due to COVID-19,” Edwards said.

This year, Edwards will share with 10 wards and members of staff at the Yadel Children's Home in Old Harbour, St Catherine, and more than 40 wards at the Homestead Child Care facility in Stony Hill, St Andrew.

“While I will not be able to have the children dine with me at home as we have done in the last two years, I will be taking dinner to those at the Yadel Home and I will be partnering with the Homestead facility in providing what the staff will need to ensure that the children feel extra special on Christmas Day,” said Edwards.

“Christmas with these children is the perfect Christmas gift. So, while they are unable to leave the facility this year I am still overjoyed and blessed that I was given the opportunity to still share with them, while observing the COVID-19 protocols,” added Edwards.

In 2019, Edwards hosted 20 children in State care at his home after hosting 12 the previous year.

The annual Take a Child Home for the Holiday initiative introduced by the CPFSA provided an opportunity for families to open their homes to wards of the State between the ages of three and 18, during the Christmas season.