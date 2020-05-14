Broken pump hampering farms at New Forest/Duff House agro-park
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Member of Parliament for Manchester Southern, Michael Stewart, is urging the authorities to restore a broken pump at the New Forest/Duff House agro-park, which has triggered an undersupply of irrigation water to farmers.
Stewart recalled that when the agro-park was first established in 2014, four wells were dug which adequately supplied hundreds of farmers with irrigation water.
He noted that since last year, one pump has “gone down” and the result is that many farmers are without sufficient water.
“I am calling on the relevant authorities to reinstall the pump so that all the farmers in the agro-park can get water in sufficient quantities,” Stewart said.
When the Jamaica Observer made a fast-moving visit to New Forest/Duff House agro-park in late April, farmers showed acres of matured scallion which they said had rotted at the root largely because of inadequate water to sustain it after sales were cut in half as a direct result of COVID-19.
The farmers explained that in good times, the scallion would have been reaped and sold to contracted food processors. However, the onset of COVID-19, the collapse of the tourist industry and the closure of hotels, meant demand for their crop plummeted.
“Grace[Kennedy] used to take 30,000 pounds, all of a sudden they only tekking 15,000 pounds,” said Walter Samuda, who supervises a 10-acre scallion farm on behalf of his nephew, Simon Christian.
Samuda explained that with irrigation water significantly reduced — apparently because of the pump breakdown — and only one significant shower of rain in April, up to six acres of scallion died.
Stewart lamented that the water problem was especially annoying since the well affected by the pump failure was extremely productive, providing truckloads of water on a daily basis for farmers from elsewhere.
Stewart also called for a packaging house — built a few years ago with the help of the Inter-American Development Bank — to be opened and for a planned processing plant to be built to allow farmers on the agro-park to more easily offload their produce.
“The building (packaging house) is there unoccupied and the farmers also need a facility for processing of their produce,” the MP said.
— Garfield Myers
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy